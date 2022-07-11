No injuries reported at garage fire in Wayne, NE

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Heavy damage but no injuries reported at a garage fire in a northeast Nebraska town.

At about 9 p.m. on July 11 firefighters were sent to the 400 block of West 9th Street in Wayne. The Wayne Fire Department says when crews got there they discovered an attached garage was completely engulfed in flames, with the fire encroaching on the house.

Other crews from around the area were called in to help and the fire was brought under control by 10:30 p.m.

Fire officials say there were people at the house at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries.

The full extent of the damage is still being investigated at this time.

The video below was submitted to us by a viewer and shows firefighters battling the garage fire.

