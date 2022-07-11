Advertisement

No injuries reported at garage fire in Wayne, NE

Multiple crews were called to a garage fire Monday morning in Wayne, Nebraska.
Multiple crews were called to a garage fire Monday morning in Wayne, Nebraska.(Ken Jorgensen)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Heavy damage but no injuries reported at a garage fire in a northeast Nebraska town.

At about 9 p.m. on July 11 firefighters were sent to the 400 block of West 9th Street in Wayne. The Wayne Fire Department says when crews got there they discovered an attached garage was completely engulfed in flames, with the fire encroaching on the house.

Other crews from around the area were called in to help and the fire was brought under control by 10:30 p.m.

Fire officials say there were people at the house at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries.

The full extent of the damage is still being investigated at this time.

The video below was submitted to us by a viewer and shows firefighters battling the garage fire.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storms possible tonight as extreme heat continues through the day
Remsen SM holds on against Gehlen 2-1
Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals

Latest News

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a garage fire Monday morning in Wayne,...
No injuries reported at Wayne, NE garage fire
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Heating up in Siouxland this week
Heating up in Siouxland this week
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans