RAGBRAI looks to bring thousands to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the 49th year of the ride.

And the Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI Housing Committee says riders will come from all over the world.

Sergeant Bluff, a town of slightly more than 5,000 people, will house nearly 3,200 people associated with RAGBRAI.

“That is huge, that is a huge amount of people in the little town of Sergeant Bluff but with our community help and with everybody here we have been actually able to succeed in that,” said Francine Stewart of the Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI Housing Committee

Housing that many people is a challenge, according to the town’s housing committee. They are thankful people open their homes and allow the use of public spaces to house people, such as the town’s local park.

Riders start the day in Sergeant Bluff and ride 53.2 miles to Ida Grove. In-between, they’ll pedal through Bronson, Anthon, and Battle Creek.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.