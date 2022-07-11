Advertisement

‘Simulation in Motion’ now has three Simulation in Motion trucks in Iowa

Simulation in Motion trucks brings education to EMS and first responders.
Simulation in Motion trucks brings education to EMS and first responders.
By Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A simulation truck, which helps train emergency responders, was in Sioux City Monday.

There are a total of three Simulation in Motion trucks in Iowa. They are equipped with technology that helps educate EMS and first responders about critical situations.

Medical students and Sioux City Fire and Rescue crews had the chance to work with human simulators to test their emergency services.

In the truck, staff can manipulate the patients’ vitals and communicate as “the patient.” With Ragbrai coming up, the simulators were geared for bicycling accidents.

SIM Iowa trainers say this opportunity is great for rural towns that don’t always get this type of training.

“Some of the other states that have already done this have stories where they have gone to a particular community, they have provided a certain type of education and then they get a call a couple of weeks later, ‘Hey we just had this and we knew what to do, we had just practiced it and this was awesome and I felt comfortable and this went good.’” So, we’re looking forward to more of those stories being able to be shared in Iowa,” said Jacinda Bunch, SIM-IA Senior Advisor.

Simulations included a man who fell off his bike and had a chest and leg wound, a seven-year-old boy who got hit by bicycles, a woman who needed medical attention, and a baby who fell out of their mother’s bike basket.

