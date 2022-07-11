Advertisement

Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart

Ricky Allen
Ricky Allen(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man is facing multiple charges after a reported incident outside a Sioux City Walmart.

Court documents say 41-year-old Ricky Allen, of Sioux City, is accused of theft, operating a vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and several other charges.

Sunday afternoon Allen allegedly backed out of a parking spot in front of the Singing Hills Walmart and collided with a motorcycle that had two people riding it. Additionally, Allen allegedly struck two other vehicles - causing damage to both - and left the parking lot without giving information to any of the vehicles’ owners.

Documents go on to say Allen was pulled over in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. When an officer pulled over the car, he noticed it had a damaged windshield and a flat tire, matching the description of the car involved in the incident outside Walmart.

Authorities say Allen immediately got out of the car when he was pulled over and was taken into custody due to a possible gun in the car.

Allen was then taken to a local hospital because of a head injury. After being cleared by the hospital, officers tried to test him for OWI. During this testing, authorities say Allen refused to comply. At one point Allen reportedly got agitated that his handcuffs were “too tight” and butted his head against a wall out of anger.

After refusing all OWI testing, Allen was taken to the Woodbury County Jail and booked.

While investigating the incident authorities allege Allen showed several signs he was under the influence of alcohol. Also, when authorities interviewed two passengers in Allen’s car, they claimed Allen had been drinking throughout the day. It was also discovered Allen was suspended from driving in the state of Iowa back in November 2021.

Another person was arrested in connection to this incident. Twenty-eight-year-old Hunter VanWyk is accused of stealing beer from the Singing Hills Walmart. He was reportedly a passenger in Allen’s car.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Remsen SM holds on against Gehlen 2-1
Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storms possible tonight as extreme heat continues through the day
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Evie Evans, 8, is no longer a fan of roller coasters after her family says she was hit by a...
Girl, 8, hit by flying cell phone while riding roller coaster

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Heating up in Siouxland this week
Heating up in Siouxland this week
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Election 2022: Mike Flood wins special election in Nebraska
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation