Advertisement

Storms are in Siouxland, but for how long?

his morning much of Siouxland is seeing some rain. The heaviest and more severe rain is...
his morning much of Siouxland is seeing some rain. The heaviest and more severe rain is southeast of Sioux City impacting Sac, Carrol, and Calhoun counties. We are getting reports of damage in the region as well with some hail reports too. The storms should be moved out of the region by afternoon allowing for clear skies. Also, we are seeing some patchy fog starting to form as well. For today, highs are expected to be in the 80s with our wind from the north northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour. Once the storms and showers move off to the east, we are going to see clear conditions.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning much of Siouxland is seeing some rain. The heaviest and more severe storms are southeast of Sioux City impacting Sac, Carrol, and Calhoun counties. We have seen multiple severe thunderstorms warnings this morning. With that we are getting reports of damage in the region as well with some hail reports too. The storms should be moved out of the region by afternoon allowing for clear skies. Also, we are seeing some patchy fog starting to form as well.

For today, highs are expected to be in the 80s with our wind from the north northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour. Once the storms and showers move off to the east, we are going to see clear conditions.

Tonight, we drop down to the low 60s upper 50s making it a cool clear night with winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

After today, we start to dry out with our temperatures starting to climb into the 90s and by the end of this week we are seeing temperatures in the 100s

For more details be sure to watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Remsen SM holds on against Gehlen 2-1
Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storms possible tonight as extreme heat continues through the day
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Jocquan McCloud, left, and Kemo Levi, right.
Two Sioux City men arrested after armed robbery Wednesday

Latest News

Future track
Sunday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storms possible tonight as extreme heat continues through the day
Heat advisory
Saturday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Heat Advisory
Heat returns to Siouxland tomorrow