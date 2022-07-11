Storms are in Siouxland, but for how long?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning much of Siouxland is seeing some rain. The heaviest and more severe storms are southeast of Sioux City impacting Sac, Carrol, and Calhoun counties. We have seen multiple severe thunderstorms warnings this morning. With that we are getting reports of damage in the region as well with some hail reports too. The storms should be moved out of the region by afternoon allowing for clear skies. Also, we are seeing some patchy fog starting to form as well.

For today, highs are expected to be in the 80s with our wind from the north northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour. Once the storms and showers move off to the east, we are going to see clear conditions.

Tonight, we drop down to the low 60s upper 50s making it a cool clear night with winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

After today, we start to dry out with our temperatures starting to climb into the 90s and by the end of this week we are seeing temperatures in the 100s

