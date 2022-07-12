Around Siouxland: LMEliason Family Foundation 5th Annual Best Ball Bash

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Bring some of your friends to play some best ball golf.

The 5th Annual Best Ball Bash is hosted by the LMEliason Family Foundation. Take some time to golf and enjoy some good company and even win some prizes.

Every dollar for this event benefits the LMEliason Foundation.

The LMEliason Family Foundation 5th Annual Best Ball Bash takes place Saturday July 30 at the Two Rivers Golf Club in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

If any additional information is required, you can visit the foundation’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.