A Burbank, SD woman was killed when a vehicle struck her residence

Clay County woman dies after vehicle plows through her garage
Clay County woman dies after vehicle plows through her garage(Arizona's Family)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Burbank, South Dakota (KTIV) The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a 54-year-old Burbank woman was killed at her residence after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall late Friday morning.

According to a Clay County Sheriff’s press release posted on social media, Elizabeth Williams was in the path of the vehicle. She was flown to a Sioux City hospital where she died of her injuries.

Authorities say 58-year-old Joyce Hawley of Burbank was the driver of the vehicle that crashed through the garage wall and came to a stop in the back yard.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash and they will decide if charges will be filed at the end of the investigation. No other details are being released at this time.

