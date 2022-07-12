The heat to return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Milder weather has been much enjoyed over the last few days across Siouxland, but returning heat is just around the corner.

Today we enjoyed a beautiful, sunny day in Siouxland with temperatures topping off in the mid 80s and variable wind at 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.

Tonight we stay mostly clear which allows our temperatures overnight to cool to around 60 degrees.

Sunny skies continue into Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures in the low 90s, and a calm southwesterly breeze around 5 mph.

Wednesday night’s temperatures fall to the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

By Thursday, we really start to warm up with temperatures reaching the mid 90s, and breezy conditions with winds from the south 10 to 15, gusting to 25 mph.

Mostly clear skies begin Thursday evening, but as clouds roll into the area there is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms after midnight, with lows only getting down to the low 70s.

Clouds exit the area by Friday morning leaving behind mostly sunny skies and humid conditions, and highs reach the mid to upper 90s.

Friday evening keeps the heat around, with heat index values still in the upper 90s by early evening, before overnight hours cool to around 70 degrees.

The heat sticks with us through the weekend with sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the mid 90s, and by Sunday highs again reach up to the low 90s.

