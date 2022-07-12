Police: Numerous exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday night the Sioux City Police Department removed several exotic snakes and feeder mice from a local residence.

Police say they assisted animal control to remove the snakes from a home in the 4600 block of Harrison Street. The search was conducted after a neighbor reported finding a boa constrictor and feeder mice in his house.

The removed animals were taken to the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

Police say the homeowner was not at the residence when officers were removing the animals. The Sioux City Legal Department has been contacted to determine if any charges should be filed.

