Advertisement

Police: Numerous exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday night the Sioux City Police Department removed several exotic snakes and feeder mice from a local residence.

Police say they assisted animal control to remove the snakes from a home in the 4600 block of Harrison Street. The search was conducted after a neighbor reported finding a boa constrictor and feeder mice in his house.

The removed animals were taken to the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

Police say the homeowner was not at the residence when officers were removing the animals. The Sioux City Legal Department has been contacted to determine if any charges should be filed.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart
Clay County woman dies after vehicle plows through her garage
A Burbank, SD woman was killed when a vehicle struck her residence
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A memorial to Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook-Morrissey (right) in Angels Park at...
Search for justice continues a decade after cousins abducted, murdered

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
Petitions circulate to expand Medicaid in South Dakota
Group drops Medicaid initiative, leaving only Medicaid constitutional amendment on ballot
South Dakota Republican party chair Dan Lederman fired off a tweet responding to Democratic...
South Dakota major political parties spar over nominees, platform
Dog Walk Forecast: Doc & Hazel
Dog Walk Forecast: Doc & Hazel