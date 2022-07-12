Sioux County Sheriff retiring after 18 years in office

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The sheriff for Sioux County, Iowa will be retiring after nearly two decades of serving as the county sheriff.

Sheriff Dan Altena announced he will be retiring as sheriff effective Aug. 31, 2022. Altena has been serving Sioux County as a law enforcement officer for 43 years, with 18 of them as the elected sheriff.

In the official announcement, Altena stated he feels the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is strongly positioned to continue serving the community in the future after he’s gone.

“I am proud that during my tenure at the sheriff’s office, we created our first-ever school resource unit, enhanced our emergency response unit and award-winning K-9 program, reorganized our dive team, provided a real-time public notification system (Nixle) which also offers text-a-tip, a confidential reporting system, along with many other accomplishments,” said Altena.

