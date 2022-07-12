Advertisement

Sioux County Sheriff retiring after 18 years in office

Sheriff Dan Altena will be retiring as the Sioux County Sheriff this August.
Sheriff Dan Altena will be retiring as the Sioux County Sheriff this August.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The sheriff for Sioux County, Iowa will be retiring after nearly two decades of serving as the county sheriff.

Sheriff Dan Altena announced he will be retiring as sheriff effective Aug. 31, 2022. Altena has been serving Sioux County as a law enforcement officer for 43 years, with 18 of them as the elected sheriff.

In the official announcement, Altena stated he feels the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is strongly positioned to continue serving the community in the future after he’s gone.

“I am proud that during my tenure at the sheriff’s office, we created our first-ever school resource unit, enhanced our emergency response unit and award-winning K-9 program, reorganized our dive team, provided a real-time public notification system (Nixle) which also offers text-a-tip, a confidential reporting system, along with many other accomplishments,” said Altena.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Clay County woman dies after vehicle plows through her garage
A Burbank, SD woman was killed when a vehicle struck her residence
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home

Latest News

Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
A photo from Parker Moos showing one of the snakes removed from his house by Sioux City...
Snakes removed from Sioux City residence
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students