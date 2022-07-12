South Sioux City Council discuss rental inspection ordinance

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Leaders in South Sioux City, Nebraska, want to pass an ordinance to regulate the inspections of short-term rentals. But, Monday night, members of the city council voted 6-to-1 to table the proposal that would have subjected short-term rentals to the same inspection rules as traditional landlords.

According to the ordinance, a short-term rental is a contract for under 30 days. Most third-party booking apps use short-term rentals, where a customer stays at a house, or private accommodation, instead of a hotel.

As the council discussed the ordinance, at Monday night’s meeting, questions arose about whether the current ordinance already applies to short-term rentals.

“On the short-term rental inspection, it’s included in our current ordinance. We have a wide-ranging far-reaching ordinance that does include it. And things have come up that when we first made the ordinance that we hadn’t considered.” said South Sioux City’s Mayor, Rod Koch.

Even though the mayor, and city attorney, believe short-term rentals are required to be inspected, they won’t enforce it right now.

Opponents of the ordinance say it will harm those short-term rentals that hold themselves out publicly, while those, who remain private, won’t pay for the inspection.

“We are not the problem. You can find us. You can find all Airbnbs online. You can find VRBOs, you can find a way at home, but you cant find those private rentals that they are renting to different groups and workforces,” said Maureen Knecht, a short-term rental owner. “They can’t find them, there’s no way to find them. And that might be the problem.”

Mayor Koch said more than 50% of South Sioux City’s housing is rentals.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.