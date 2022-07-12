Advertisement

South Sioux City Council discuss rental inspection ordinance

By Acacia Phillips and Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Leaders in South Sioux City, Nebraska, want to pass an ordinance to regulate the inspections of short-term rentals. But, Monday night, members of the city council voted 6-to-1 to table the proposal that would have subjected short-term rentals to the same inspection rules as traditional landlords.

According to the ordinance, a short-term rental is a contract for under 30 days. Most third-party booking apps use short-term rentals, where a customer stays at a house, or private accommodation, instead of a hotel.

As the council discussed the ordinance, at Monday night’s meeting, questions arose about whether the current ordinance already applies to short-term rentals.

“On the short-term rental inspection, it’s included in our current ordinance. We have a wide-ranging far-reaching ordinance that does include it. And things have come up that when we first made the ordinance that we hadn’t considered.” said South Sioux City’s Mayor, Rod Koch.

Even though the mayor, and city attorney, believe short-term rentals are required to be inspected, they won’t enforce it right now.

Opponents of the ordinance say it will harm those short-term rentals that hold themselves out publicly, while those, who remain private, won’t pay for the inspection.

“We are not the problem. You can find us. You can find all Airbnbs online. You can find VRBOs, you can find a way at home, but you cant find those private rentals that they are renting to different groups and workforces,” said Maureen Knecht, a short-term rental owner. “They can’t find them, there’s no way to find them. And that might be the problem.”

Mayor Koch said more than 50% of South Sioux City’s housing is rentals.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storms possible tonight as extreme heat continues through the day
Remsen SM holds on against Gehlen 2-1
Siouxland baseball, softball teams punch tickets to regional finals

Latest News

South Sioux City Council discuss rental inspection ordinance
Clay County woman dies after vehicle plows through her garage
A Burbank, SD woman was killed when a vehicle struck her residence
SIM-IA Truck in Sioux City
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI looks to bring thousands to Siouxland