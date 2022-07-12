Advertisement

Sunshine & heat are in the forecast

Waking up we are sitting in the low 60s upper 50s with our dewpoint in the 50s and our wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour making it a nice start to this Tuesday. Even better we have highs in the 80s today with plenty of sunshine. Dewpoints stay in the 60s making it a low humidity day in Siouxland! For tonight we drop down to the 60s with our wind starting from the northwest but overnight the wind starts to come from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies. Dewpoint stays in the 60s making for another cool night in Siouxland!(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Waking up we are sitting in the low 60s upper 50s with our dewpoint in the 50s and our wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour making it a nice start to this Tuesday. Even better we have highs in the 80s today with plenty of sunshine. Dewpoints stay in the 60s making it a low humidity day in Siouxland!

For tonight we drop down to the 60s with our wind starting from the northwest but overnight the wind starts to come from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies. Dewpoint stays in the 60s making for another cool night in Siouxland!

Tomorrow, we do start to warm up with highs in the low to mid 90s with sunny conditions and our wind from the south southeast at 5 miles per hour.

The rest of the week looks to be sunny and hot with a small chance of storms Thursday night into early Friday morning. Parts of Siouxland are under a marginal risk to see some storms.

For more details be sure to watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

