Advertisement

Anthon, IA community prepares for RAGBRAI to pass through

Anthon RAGBRAI Committee members get together to prepare for bicyclists going through town.
Anthon RAGBRAI Committee members get together to prepare for bicyclists going through town.(Amy McFarland)
By Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa starts next weekend... and the Siouxland towns along the route are excited for the cyclists to come through.

The kickoff party for RAGBRAI is in Sergeant Bluff on July 23 and cyclists leave the following day.

Anthon, Iowa is among one of the places cyclists will pass through on day one. RAGBRAI has been through Anthon two other times: in 1988 and 2006.

Organizers say the event brings around 20,000 people to local communities.

“Just seeing people coming out of the woodworks saying what can I do to help, stepping in and just wanting to play a big part of it and I’m just so excited for that day and for them to come and to see this town and just you know get to experience this little piece of heaven tucked away here in Iowa,” said Amy McFarland, RAGBRAI Committee Coordinator.

Anthon community members say they’re excited about the influx of people. Games will be part of the fun. Entertainment includes the Anthon City Band and Jam Time DJ, the voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
3 people injured, 2 houses destroyed after explosion in Le Mars, IA
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart

Latest News

Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Chicken With Grilled Corn & Avocado Salsa
Images sent to us by viewers shows the fire that broke out after a house exploded in Le Mars,...
Update: 3 people injured, 2 houses destroyed after explosion in Le Mars, IA
Siouxland Chamber of Commerce
Chamber of Commerce has announced their annual dinner speaker.
Siouxland Chamber of Commerce announces new keynote speaker