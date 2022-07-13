Anthon, IA community prepares for RAGBRAI to pass through

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa starts next weekend... and the Siouxland towns along the route are excited for the cyclists to come through.

The kickoff party for RAGBRAI is in Sergeant Bluff on July 23 and cyclists leave the following day.

Anthon, Iowa is among one of the places cyclists will pass through on day one. RAGBRAI has been through Anthon two other times: in 1988 and 2006.

Organizers say the event brings around 20,000 people to local communities.

“Just seeing people coming out of the woodworks saying what can I do to help, stepping in and just wanting to play a big part of it and I’m just so excited for that day and for them to come and to see this town and just you know get to experience this little piece of heaven tucked away here in Iowa,” said Amy McFarland, RAGBRAI Committee Coordinator.

Anthon community members say they’re excited about the influx of people. Games will be part of the fun. Entertainment includes the Anthon City Band and Jam Time DJ, the voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

