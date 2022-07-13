Around Siouxland: The Little Red Hen Theatre “The Little Mermaid”

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - The Little Red Hen Theatre is ready to go under the sea with their newest production.

The Theatre is preparing for Disney’s The Little Mermaid musical. Bring your friends and family to watch a retelling of a Disney classic.

The Little Red Hen Theatre The Little Mermaid will take place the weekend of July 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 in Wakefield, Nebraska

For additional information, you can go to the theatre’s website following the link here.

