Three injured in Wednesday morning house fire in Le Mars, Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Firefighters respond to reports of a house fire in Le Mars, Iowa.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion at 6:30 a.m. created a house fire off the corner of 3rd St SW and 4th Ave. SW. The house is completely destroyed and adjacent houses were damaged by the fire.

I’m in Le Mars IA at the scene of a house explosion. This is 3rd St SW. I will have more details coming after I speak with authorities. @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/QxSvA5HWWO — Claire Bradshaw (@ClaireKTIV4) July 13, 2022

Three people were transported to local hospitals for unknown injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The Le Mars Fire and Rescue were aided by the fire departments from Orange City and Sioux Center and received mutual aid from Mid American Energy.

This is an ongoing story. We will update this story once more information comes in

