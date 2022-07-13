Advertisement

Three injured in Wednesday morning house fire in Le Mars, Iowa

Here are two angles of a house fire caused by an apparent explosion in Le Mars, IA
Here are two angles of a house fire caused by an apparent explosion in Le Mars, IA(Left: Dan Morton Right: Adam Kolker)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Firefighters respond to reports of a house fire in Le Mars, Iowa.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion at 6:30 a.m. created a house fire off the corner of 3rd St SW and 4th Ave. SW. The house is completely destroyed and adjacent houses were damaged by the fire.

Three people were transported to local hospitals for unknown injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The Le Mars Fire and Rescue were aided by the fire departments from Orange City and Sioux Center and received mutual aid from Mid American Energy.

This is an ongoing story. We will update this story once more information comes in

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart
Clay County woman dies after vehicle plows through her garage
A Burbank, SD woman was killed when a vehicle struck her residence

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Harley
Dog Walk Forecast: Harley
Warmer temperatures and a chance of rain this week
Warmer temperatures and a chance of rain this week
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Mike Flood sworn in as Nebraska’s newest member of Congress