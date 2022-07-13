Black Hills Energy working to restore natural gas service to residents in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials say over 100 people are without natural gas service in the northeast Nebraska community of Madison.

A release from Black Hills Energy says technicians are working to complete a multi-step process to restore service to customers being affected. They plan to send technicians door-to-door turning off service to 122 impacted natural gas meters so repairs can be made. When repairs are complete, Black Hills Energy says technicians will begin relighting residential customers.

More than 12 technicians have been dispatched to complete the restoration process. Officials say it will take time to restore service to all customers and houses affected. Technicians plan to work throughout Wednesday evening to restore service to as many customers as possible.

For updates on service restoration efforts, customers can visit blackhillsenergy.com/madisonNE, check our Facebook, or Twitter, or call us at 888-890-5554.

🔺Natural gas service has been temporarily interrupted for approx. 120 of our customers in Madison, NE. We are working to restore service and are actively monitoring our system. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. — Black Hills Energy (@bhenergy) July 13, 2022

