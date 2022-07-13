Advertisement

Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says

The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a...
The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women who give birth end up having higher medical bills compared to women who are childless.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that mothers will pay nearly $3,000 more in out-of-pocket health care expenses for their pregnancy, birth and postpartum treatment.

The findings are based on health insurance claims from the years 2018 through 2020 for females between 15 and 49 years old.

Women who had cesarean sections paid 77% more than those who gave birth naturally.

The researchers say these pregnancy-related expenses are higher than many families can afford.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart
Clay County woman dies after vehicle plows through her garage
A Burbank, SD woman was killed when a vehicle struck her residence

Latest News

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media...
LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says
FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed...
4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
Graham says he plans to fight Georgia subpoena
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program