Children’s Hospital & Medical Center expands pediatric clinic to offer more services in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The expansion of a local medical clinic will mean more resources for kids who need specialty care in Siouxland.

Children’s Hospital and Medical Center has expanded its specialty pediatric clinic to provide more access to treatment. Until now, some families had to drive to the Omaha facility for treatment.

“Our goal is to continue to build, our goal is to continue to expand,” said Dr. Eyad Najdawi, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center pediatric cardiologist.

Children’s Hospital and Medical Center has operated a clinic in Sioux City out of Prairie Pediatrics. From now on, the children’s pediatric clinic has the ability to help more children in need at its brand new facility.

“This specialty clinic will be second to none for the community members around this area. Like you said, the long trip, the full day off of work. You know, these kiddos that have the specialty needs need multiple appointments, not just one,” said Adam Lloyd, Father of Pediatric Patient.

The new location off Sergeant Road offers more exams rooms, and will provide access to eight pediatric specialties. It will save families the trip to the main location in Omaha. Those physicians will now occasionally be on-site in Sioux City location to serve more patients.

“The frequency of how many times the physicians will come to here, it depends how busy we are. Our goal is to try to serve people here as frequent as we can,” said Dr. Najdawi.

“It’s quite a burden to drive three hours round trip to see us in Omaha. Probably 80% of the outpatient care that we provide can be provided closer to home as long as we have access to pediatric clinical staff,” said Dr. John Makari, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Chief of Urology.

For doctors and nurses, the goal is to make the facility a welcoming environment to help kids feel better, even when things seem scary.

“It’s hugs, it’s a lot of love. It’s a lot of exchanges there of appreciation from our family to them for everything that they do for her,” said Lloyd.

The expanded pediatric specialty offerings now include Allergy, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology, Pulmonology, Sleep Medicine and Urology, with Gastroenterology and Orthopedics to be added later in 2022.

The clinic is now serving families and patients at the new facility. For more information, families may call (712) 224-6129.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.