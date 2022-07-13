Advertisement

Four more Siouxland teams punch tickets to baseball, softball state tournaments

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of the Iowa High School baseball and softball brackets are now filled after regional championship games finished on Tuesday. Remsen St. Mary’s, Estherville-Lincoln Central, and Kingsley-Pierson will be heading to Carrol and Iowa City for baseball, while Sioux Center will be heading to the softball diamonds in Fort Dodge!

