Four more Siouxland teams punch tickets to baseball, softball state tournaments
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of the Iowa High School baseball and softball brackets are now filled after regional championship games finished on Tuesday. Remsen St. Mary’s, Estherville-Lincoln Central, and Kingsley-Pierson will be heading to Carrol and Iowa City for baseball, while Sioux Center will be heading to the softball diamonds in Fort Dodge!
AAB
East6West7F
SB
Bishop Heelan1Dallas Center-Grimes10F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton2Saydel11F
Sioux Center8Estherville LC3F
BB
Kingsley-Pierson10Tri-Center1F
Hinton1Estherville LC6F
West Harrison2Remsen St. Mary’s12F
MLB
NY Mets1Atlanta4F
Baltimore4Chicago Cubs2F
Chicago WSox1Cleveland4F
Chicago WSox7Cleveland0F
San Diego3Colorado58
Detroit7Kansas City5F
Houston3LA Angels16
Pittsburgh3Miami2F
Milwaukee6Minnesota27
Cincinnati4NY Yankees3F
Arizona0San Francisco86
LOS6St. Louis7F
Boston2Tampa Bay3F
Oakland6Texas612
Philadelphia3Toronto4F
SeattleWashingtonPPD
