Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Chicken With Grilled Corn & Avocado Salsa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had a whole feast this week on Grillin’ With News 4. Steve Waldstein came up to Signal Hill to teach how to make grilled chicken with grilled corn and avocado salsa.

-Grilled Chicken

-Grill Corn and Avocado Salsa

Trim the chicken breasts of fat and pound them to even thickness to ensure even grilling. You can also slice them evenly in half widthwise for a quicker grill. Place the prepared chicken in a large ziplock bag and set it aside.

In a small bowl whisk together 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon lime zest, 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice, minced garlic, 2 teaspoons cumin, paprika, chili powder, and salt + pepper. Once the mixture is well combined, remove about 2-3 tablespoons of the mixture and reserve for later.

Add the rest of the marinade to the bag with the chicken. Seal the bag and then knead with your hands to ensure all of the chicken is well coated. Place in the fridge and marinate for at least 45 minutes and preferably 2-3 hours. Don’t marinate longer than 5 hours.

Preheat a grill to medium-high heat (about 450 degrees F.) Generously oil the grill (drench a roll-up paper towel in vegetable oil and, holding it with tongs, rub it over the grill grates. Don’t skip this step.) Husk the corn and rub olive oil over the corn. Sprinkle the corn lightly with salt and pepper. Place the corn on one half of the grill.

Remove chicken from marinade and season lightly with salt. Grill the chicken (on the other half of the grill) turning once halfway through grilling, about 4-6 minutes per side (until the thickest part of the chicken registers 160 degrees F.). Baste the chicken with the reserved marinade as you grill and after flipping. Transfer the chicken to a plate and cover with foil. Allow the chicken to rest for at least 5 minutes so the juices can re-distribute! Chicken should reach 165 degrees F during the rest period.

As you baste the chicken, flip the corn too. Remove the corn when grilled to your liking (about 15-20 minutes, flipping around every 5 minutes)