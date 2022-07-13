Hotter days ahead with rain chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we saw temperatures in the 60s and 70s with our wind variable at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies.

Currently, we are sitting in the 80s and 70s across Siouxland with highs expected to be in the low 90s and upper 80s with our wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could see some stray clouds roll through the regions, but nothing to cause any changes to the forecast.

Tonight, we drop down to the 60s with clear skies and wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is when we really start to feel the heat, as we are going to start off in the 60s, but quickly warm up to the mid to upper 90s with some places reaching triple digits. Our wind will be from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, allowing for our dew point to increase. With that, it will feel like the temperature is in the upper 90s and triple digits.

We also have a chance to see some storms Thursday night into early Friday morning. Right now we are at a marginal risk of seeing severe weather. The biggest threats as of right now are wind and hail.

For more details, be sure to watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.