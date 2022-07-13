Advertisement

Hotter days ahead with rain chances

Currently, we are sitting in the 80s and 70s across Siouxland with highs expected to be in the...
Currently, we are sitting in the 80s and 70s across Siouxland with highs expected to be in the low 90s and upper 80s with our wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could see some stray clouds roll through the regions, but nothing to cause any changes to the forecast. Tonight, we drop down to the 60s with clear skies and wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow is when we really start to feel the heat, as we are going to start off in the 60s, but quickly warm up to the mid to upper 90s with some places reaching triple digits. Our wind will be from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, allowing for our dew point to increase. With that, it will feel like the temperature is in the upper 90s and triple digits.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we saw temperatures in the 60s and 70s with our wind variable at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies.

Currently, we are sitting in the 80s and 70s across Siouxland with highs expected to be in the low 90s and upper 80s with our wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could see some stray clouds roll through the regions, but nothing to cause any changes to the forecast.

Tonight, we drop down to the 60s with clear skies and wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is when we really start to feel the heat, as we are going to start off in the 60s, but quickly warm up to the mid to upper 90s with some places reaching triple digits. Our wind will be from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour, allowing for our dew point to increase. With that, it will feel like the temperature is in the upper 90s and triple digits.

We also have a chance to see some storms Thursday night into early Friday morning. Right now we are at a marginal risk of seeing severe weather. The biggest threats as of right now are wind and hail.

For more details, be sure to watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home
The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
3 injured in Wednesday morning house explosion in Le Mars, IA
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart

Latest News

This morning we are waking up to the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies and our wind from...
Warmer temperatures and a chance of rain this week
Tomorrow Temperatures
Tuesday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Forecast Highs Tomorrow
The heat to return to Siouxland
This morning we were in the low 60s upper 50s with our dewpoint in the 50s and our wind from...
Warming up this week