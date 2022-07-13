Advertisement

Inflation at the top of minds of Nebraska lawmakers during 79th annual Nebraska Breakfast

Mike Flood (R-Nebraska)
Mike Flood (R-Nebraska)(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Dozens of prominent Nebraskans gathered in Washington Wednesday for the 79th annual Nebraska Breakfast. The event also served as Mike Flood’s official first event as a newly sworn-in congressman. But with new inflation numbers released – a dark cloud was cast over the event.

“We’ve got 9% inflation in the United States. So we’ve got to cut government spending. We’ve got to put the brakes on the Biden agenda and do the best job we can to get prices under control.” Said Flood.

Nebraska representative Adrian Smith agreed.

“This is something that touches everyone. It’s virtually a tax on folks who can afford it the least,” said Smith.

In a statement, the Biden administration is urging congress to act to pass legislation to reduce the cost of everyday expenses. The Nebraska delegation agrees – their goal is also to curb inflation.

