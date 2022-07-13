Advertisement

Mike Flood sworn in as Nebraska’s newest member of Congress

Mike Flood being sworn into Congress by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Mike Flood being sworn into Congress by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - Republican Mike Flood took the oath of office, Tuesday night, after winning a special election two weeks ago.

With family looking on, Flood was sworn in by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Flood replaces former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in March after a federal judge found him guilty of lying to the FBI about illegal campaign donations from a foreign national.

Flood joins Nebraska’s two other U.S. House members: Republicans Don Bacon and Adrian Smith.

Flood, who had his eye on the seat before Fortenberry resigned. will hold office until January. To serve the full term he sought, he still has to win the general election in November. He’ll face Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks, who is the candidate he beat in the June special election by 5%.

Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students
