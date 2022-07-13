Advertisement

Omaha zoo expecting fourth baby elephant

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium offered another look at its elephant calves Wednesday,...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium offered another look at its elephant calves Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Zoo officials also announced they are expecting another calf in fall 2023.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has some big news — again!

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that another of their African elephants, Jayei, is pregnant. The calf is due to arrive in fall of next year.

It’s the fourth such pregnancy Henry Doorly has announced in recent years: Eugenia and Sonny were born in January — the only African elephant births expected in the U.S. this year. Zoo officials announced a third elephant pregnancy in March — Lolly is expecting her calf in March 2023 — and said Wednesday that she is on track and “doing great.”

Henry Doorly officials said they were excited to have so many baby elephants here in Omaha; their four will likely account for half of the expected African elephant births in the U.S. in a two-year period.

Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error in the number of elephant births expected in Omaha. 6 News regrets the error.

