Siouxland Chamber of Commerce announces new keynote speaker

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local leaders say he brings a combination of Midwest perspective and Washington D. C. experience to Siouxland. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Annual Dinner on Sept. 22 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Pompeo most recently served under the Trump Administration as Secretary of State and represented Kansas’ 4th District for three terms, starting in 2010. Board Chair Brian Crichton says Pompeo stands out because of his legacy of leadership, service to the nation, and he’s connected to what matters to Siouxlanders.

“He knows the value that Iowa has to the world, knows the Midwest values very well and I think he appreciates that, I think he wanted to come back and share. Things on the coast are different than here in the Midwest, yes we’re the United States, but they’re a little different here in the Midwest, and he appreciates that,” said Crichton.

In addition to the keynote speech, the Chamber will present its annual awards, including the U-S-S Sioux City Sailors of the Year.

