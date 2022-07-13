Some severe weather chances Thursday night, but the heat continues!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve been feeling the heat across Siouxland, and that trend will continue as we make our way towards the weekend!

We’ll get a clear and mild night this Wednesday with a light easterly wind and lows in the upper 60s.

Things will heat right back up on Thursday with a hot, sunny and windy day. We may see some scattered clouds through the area as well. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s with a southerly 5-15 mph wind, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Thursday night we have a chance for some severe weather, with all of Siouxland under a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms. Lows are expected to be in the low 70s. A 10-15 mph south southeasterly wind will also be present, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

There’s a chance those showers will continue into Friday morning before leading into a hot and sunny day. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s with a light south southeasterly wind blowing through the area.

Friday night will see a mostly clear night with a slight chance of showers across Siouxland. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 5-10 mph east southeasterly wind.

Saturday we’ll see some more sun, with a hot and clear day with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for any additional updates!

