Advertisement

Warmer temperatures and a chance of rain this week

This morning we are waking up to the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies and our wind from...
This morning we are waking up to the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies and our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Headed into this afternoon, we are expected to see highs in the low to mid 90s with sunny conditions and wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. These clear and calm conditions will follow us into tonight as well, where we will see our overnight lows in the 60s and wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow is when we start to get a little warmer and hotter with temperatures in the upper 90s with clear skies, making it a sunny and hot day. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we are waking up to the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies and our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Headed into this afternoon, we are expected to see highs in the low to mid 90s with sunny conditions and wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. These clear and calm conditions will follow us into tonight as well, where we will see our overnight lows in the 60s and wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is when we start to get a little warmer and hotter with temperatures in the upper 90s with clear skies, making it a sunny and hot day. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow night is when we have a chance to see some rain and storms moving through the region. Right now, all of Siouxland is at a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather. As of right now, the biggest threats are hail and wind, with a slight possibility of a tornado too.

For more details, be sure to watch News 4 Today for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Ricky Allen
Sioux City man arrested after incident outside Singing Hills Walmart
Clay County woman dies after vehicle plows through her garage
A Burbank, SD woman was killed when a vehicle struck her residence

Latest News

Tomorrow Temperatures
Tuesday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Forecast Highs Tomorrow
The heat to return to Siouxland
This morning we were in the low 60s upper 50s with our dewpoint in the 50s and our wind from...
Warming up this week
Waking up we are sitting in the low 60s upper 50s with our dewpoint in the 50s and our wind...
Sunshine & heat are in the forecast