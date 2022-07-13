Warmer temperatures and a chance of rain this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we are waking up to the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies and our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Headed into this afternoon, we are expected to see highs in the low to mid 90s with sunny conditions and wind from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. These clear and calm conditions will follow us into tonight as well, where we will see our overnight lows in the 60s and wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is when we start to get a little warmer and hotter with temperatures in the upper 90s with clear skies, making it a sunny and hot day. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow night is when we have a chance to see some rain and storms moving through the region. Right now, all of Siouxland is at a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather. As of right now, the biggest threats are hail and wind, with a slight possibility of a tornado too.

