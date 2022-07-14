Buena Vista University announces addition of women’s wrestling program

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - Buena Vista University Director of Athletics, Scott Brown, has announced that women’s wrestling will be added to it’s varsity programs beginning in the 2023-24 school year. BVU is the 12th NCAA division 3 university in the midwest as well as the third school in the American Rivers Conference to add a program. The Beavers join Wartburg, Simpson and Cornell as the only DIII colleges in Iowa to offer women’s wrestling. The search for a head coach of the program will begin immediately with the hopes of filling the position later this fall.

“As we look forward to a bright future for Buena Vista University and Beaver Athletics, and as we continue to embrace the University’s mantra of Beavers Build, BVU Athletics is highly motivated to build a championship level women’s wrestling program” says Brown. “Our ability to enhance the student experience on our campus while providing additional opportunities for female student-athletes in our department is incredibly exciting.”

With the addition of women’s wrestling, BVU now offers a total of 22 varsity sports. It becomes the department’s first varsity sport addition since making cheer and dance an official sport five years ago.

