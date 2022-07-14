Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say they arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday night after he reportedly drove under the influence, damaging property at Camp Dodge.

KCCI reports Thomas Fennell, 57, of Sioux City, enlisted in the Iowa air National Guard in 1988 and was named command chief in 2017.

Court documents say Fennell registered a .282 alcohol reading on a preliminary breath test Wednesday night.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail Thursday morning.

He faces charges of operating while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to provide aid or information.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.