Advertisement

South Dakota’s first case of monkeypox identified in eastern part of state

FILE - Monkeypox
FILE - Monkeypox(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting the first case of monkeypox in a state resident.

The South Dakota Department of Health says the case was identified in a man in his 30s from eastern South Dakota. The man tested positive for orthopoxvirus, also known as monkeypox, but the test is being submitted to the CDC for additional confirmation.

“The number of monkeypox cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist. “Prompt identification of the characteristic monkeypox rash by patients and clinicians is necessary to curb the transmission of this virus, although more cases are anticipated before the number of new cases slows.”

State health officials say monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus by having direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. Additionally, respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex can spread the virus.

South Dakota officials say the risk to the general public is low at this time.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

  • Rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can occur in the mouth, genital and anal areas, or other parts of the face and body like the hands, feet, and chest.
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle and backaches
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • Swollen Lymph Nodes

Prevention

  • Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox
  • Do not handle or touch materials such as bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
DeKalb County Fire & Rescue personnel rescue a would-be burglar who found himself trapped in a...
Rescuers free man stuck in pizza oven vent
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate
One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in rural southwest Iowa involving a train and a truck.
Authorities identify victim of train vs. semi crash in southwest Iowa
Dog Walk Forecast: Rain
Dog Walk Forecast: Rain
Severe weather & heat in Siouxland
Severe weather & heat in Siouxland