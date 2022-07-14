South Dakota’s first case of monkeypox identified in eastern part of state

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting the first case of monkeypox in a state resident.

The South Dakota Department of Health says the case was identified in a man in his 30s from eastern South Dakota. The man tested positive for orthopoxvirus, also known as monkeypox, but the test is being submitted to the CDC for additional confirmation.

“The number of monkeypox cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist. “Prompt identification of the characteristic monkeypox rash by patients and clinicians is necessary to curb the transmission of this virus, although more cases are anticipated before the number of new cases slows.”

State health officials say monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus by having direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. Additionally, respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex can spread the virus.

South Dakota officials say the risk to the general public is low at this time.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can occur in the mouth, genital and anal areas, or other parts of the face and body like the hands, feet, and chest.

Fever

Headache

Muscle and backaches

Chills

Exhaustion

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Prevention

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

Do not handle or touch materials such as bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water

