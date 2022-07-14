Advertisement

First ever Junior Pilot Summer Camp in Sioux City

The first ever Junior Pilot Summer Camp in Sioux City took place at the Air Museum
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The first ever Junior Pilot Summer Camp took place Thursday at the Air Museum in Sioux City.

The camp is a more intensive version of “tennis shoes on the tarmac.” It focuses on looking at the airport through the eyes of a pilot.

There is a nationwide shortage of pilots, and that played a huge role in introducing a more in-depth program.

“They are absolutely loving it. We just got done with the air traffic control tower. Shadow Thomas and his crew up there took us top to bottom, the whole tower, we got to see SkyWest United Airlines off, they are on their way to Denver. The kids got a real cool kick out of that hearing the controllers talk to the pilot and the pilot respond,” said Katie Birch, the camp director.

The program is also trying to teach young kids that flying is nothing to be scared of. They hope it encourages a few to pursue careers in aviation.

“That is what the air museum here in Sioux City exists to do, we target those groups that are terrified of flying, and by the time they leave the air museum it’s ‘oh okay this isn’t so bad,’” said Birch.

Organizers hope to continue Junior Pilot Summer Camp in the future, to inspire a younger generation of pilots.

