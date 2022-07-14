Advertisement

Heat advisories & storm chances

Today, western and central Siouxland are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s while...
Today, western and central Siouxland are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s while eastern Siouxland stays cooler in the low 90s and upper 80s. We could see a pop-up shower late afternoon. These pop-up showers won’t happen to everyone. Our wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 25. Also, for today, four of our counties (Holt, Yankton, Cedar, and Knox) are under a Heat Advisory starting at 1pm and end at 8pm. Also, all of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather tonight into early Friday morning. Our biggest concerns are hail and strong winds, with a slight possibility of a tornado as well. It seems the storms try to move in after 1am. Tonight, we drop down to the 70s with our wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and the chance of thunderstorms and rain. Tomorrow looks to be sunny & hot with heat index values into the 100s! For more details watch News 4 at Noon!(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today, western and central Siouxland are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s with some seeing triple digits while eastern Siouxland stays cooler in the low 90s and upper 80s. We could see a pop-up shower late afternoon. These pop-up showers won’t happen to everyone. Our wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 25.

Also, for today, four of our counties (Holt, Yankton, Cedar, and Knox) are under a Heat Advisory starting at 1pm and end at 8pm. Also, all of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather tonight into early Friday morning. Our biggest concerns are hail and strong winds, with a slight possibility of a tornado as well. It seems the storms try to move in after 1am.

Tonight, we drop down to the 70s with our wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and the chance of thunderstorms and rain.

Tomorrow looks to be sunny & hot with heat index values into the 100s!

For more details watch News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
DeKalb County Fire & Rescue personnel rescue a would-be burglar who found himself trapped in a...
Rescuers free man stuck in pizza oven vent
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students

Latest News

This morning we are sitting in the mid 60s and low 70s with our wind from the east at 5 to 10...
Severe weather & heat in Siouxland
Siouxland is under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday night.
Some severe weather chances Thursday night, but the heat continues!
Currently, we are sitting in the 80s and 70s across Siouxland with highs expected to be in the...
Hotter days ahead with rain chances
This morning we are waking up to the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies and our wind from...
Warmer temperatures and a chance of rain this week