Heat picking up across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The heat is picking up across Siouxland as we get closer and closer to the weekend. This Thursday, we saw a hot and sunny day with highs reaching the mid 90s. This put some areas of Siouxland under a heat advisory until 8 PM. It was a windy one too, with a 15 mph southerly wind blowing through and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Thursday night will be mild and breezy, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low-to-mid 70s. There will be a 10-15 mph south southeasterly wind with gusts reaching 20 mph. There is a chance of some scattered showers, with some northeast portions of Siouxland at a level 1 marginal risk of severe weather. However, those chances have been decreasing throughout the day.

Friday will bring back the heat in a big way, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat index values reaching the triple digits. Skies will be clear and sunny with a 5-10 mph southerly wind blowing through the viewing area.

Friday night will be another mild and comfortable one, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s. An easterly wind will also be blowing at around 5-10 mph.

Saturday we see the potential for some rain, with a 30% chance of showers across Siouxland. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. There will also be a light east northeasterly wind at about 5 mph.

Saturday night the showers are expected to continue, with that 30% chance still in place. We might also see some isolated thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies, and a 5 mph easterly wind blowing through the area.

Sunday will clear up with another sunny and hot day, with highs in the mid 90s. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for any additional updates!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.