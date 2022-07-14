Advertisement

Importance of testing bodies of water

A beach in Iowa is closed after a swimmer was infected with a brain-eating amoeba. This...
A beach in Iowa is closed after a swimmer was infected with a brain-eating amoeba. This happened after a Missouri man went swimming in Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County Iowa.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A beach in Iowa is closed after a swimmer was infected with a brain-eating amoeba.

This happened after a Missouri man went swimming in Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County Iowa.

The beach is now closed until further notice.

According to the CDC the medical terms for this is Naegleria Fowleri, and while rare it can cause a brain infection that can lead to the destruction of brain tissue. The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes and rivers.

The CDC says “...it usually infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Once the amoeba enters the nose, it travels to the brain where it causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). which is usually fatal. Infection typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers.”

They say the easiest way to prevent the infection would be limiting the amount of water going up your nose.

While there have not been reported cases in South Dakota yet this year. Travis Entenman with Friends of the Big Sioux River says they have other water issues to test for.

“Eastern South Dakota, The Big Sioux River specifically we have high levels of E. coli and high levels of TSS. So, the TSS is what makes it cloudy,” said Travis Entenman, managing director of Friends of the Big Sioux River.

This can present dangers to those in the contaminated water.

“You can get sick and have health issues,” said Entenman.

He says if new pollutants such as these amoebas were to spread in surrounding areas, they would consider expanding their testing.

“If we had new pollutants come in that we found had a particular issue with the water body or the public health we would want to look at that as well. The state looks at larger amounts of pollutants,” said Entenman.

He says they routinely do tests within the 30-mile radius of Sioux Falls such as Wall Lake and Lake Alvin. Where they track and record each lake’s status on their website.

For more information on water testing, you can follow the links to their website at Water Quality Monitoring — FBSR (friendsofthebigsiouxriver.org)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
DeKalb County Fire & Rescue personnel rescue a would-be burglar who found himself trapped in a...
Rescuers free man stuck in pizza oven vent
This photo was provided by the man who lives in the Sioux City house that authorities removed...
More than 50 exotic snakes removed from Sioux City home
Abdier Marrero worked at North High School for several years.
Former North High School coach accused of sexually exploiting students

Latest News

Severe weather & heat in Siouxland
Severe weather & heat in Siouxland
Siouxland is under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday night.
Nick Weather 7/13
Anthon, IA community prepares for RAGBRAI to pass through
Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Chicken With Grilled Corn & Avocado Salsa