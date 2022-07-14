Lakes Area News: Okoboji, IA citizens have concerns over plans for a new park

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) - Plans for a new park in the city of Okoboji are stirring up some controversy.

Land for Sherwood Park, on the site of the former Inn Golf Course, was donated to the Dickinson County Conservation Board, which will maintain and operate the park.

Plans for the park were unveiled by a landscape architect at Tuesday’s Okoboji City Council meeting, which was attended by a standing-room-only crowd. Plans call for walking and biking trails, children’s play areas, a restroom and storage facility, along with other amenities.

Neighbors of the proposed park are concerned about noise, the possibility of illicit activities in some isolated areas of the park, traffic, parking, and other potential issues. The main sticking point is over a proposal to extend a city street, Park View Avenue, through what would be the northern portion of the park.

The County Conservation Board reviewed the proposed plans at their meeting Wednesday evening and agreed to take into consideration the concerns that were again brought up at that session.

The Conservation Board has scheduled a special meeting for this coming Tuesday, July 19, when they plan to visit the site. Plans had originally called for work on the project to get started yet this season. Even though there’s concern about some of the proposed plans, many say the park would be a far better alternative rather than a high-density housing development such as condominiums.

