Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate

Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City.

The Republican governor’s campaign says she will participate in just one debate. She accepted an invitation for one co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN on Sept. 30. Smith immediately told The Associated Press he would participate and criticized Noem for not participating in more face-to-face exchanges.

Noem is running for reelection after a first term that vaulted her into national prominence among Republicans for her mostly hands-off approach to COVID-19 restrictions. Smith is trying to challenge her for seeming to have political ambitions beyond South Dakota.

