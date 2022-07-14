Advertisement

Sergeant Bluff-Luton heading back to state tournament with win over Spencer

By Austin Tanner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time since 2020, the Sergeant-Bluff Luton Warriors are heading back to the state baseball tournament after an 8-3 win over Spencer.

