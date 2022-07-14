Severe weather & heat in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we are sitting in the mid 60s and low 70s with our wind from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies.

Today, western and central Siouxland are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s while eastern Siouxland stays cooler in the low 90s and upper 80s. We could see a pop-up shower this morning and late afternoon. These pop-up showers won’t happen to everyone. Our wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 25.

Also, for today, two of our counties (Holt and Yankton) will start at 1pm and end at 8pm. Also, all of Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather tonight into early Friday morning. Our biggest concerns are large hail and strong winds, with a slight possibility of a tornado as well. It seems the storms try to move in after 1am.

Tonight we drop down to the 70s with our wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and the chance of thunderstorms and rain.

Tomorrow looks to be sunny & hot with heat index values into the 100s!

