Sheriff: Explosion near Battle Creek, IA caused by underground gas leak

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities have determined what caused an explosion in Ida County last week that destroyed a rural home.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion at 2362 Carriage Avenue was caused by an underground gas leak in the LP line.

The explosion happened on July 6 and injured three people who were inside the home at the time. When first responders got to the house it was already engulfed in flames and a neighbor was helping the three people inside get out of the building.

Multiple crews from the surrounding area were called in to help. In the end, the house was completely destroyed.

There are currently no updates on the condition of the three who were injured and sent to area hospitals.

