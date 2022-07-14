The stage is set for Trace Adkins in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City is gearing up for country music star Trace Adkins to take the stage Friday night.

A job that would take nearly two weeks, more than a decade ago, now only takes eight hours.

The crew who traveled from Oklahoma City to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City, to produce the show, consists of eight crew members. The crew brought all the equipment for the show in three semis.

According to the production manager, a job like this one takes a lot of manpower. But technology is helping in a big way.

“Yeah, technology is always changing you know. The stages themselves have changed from the truss structures to hydraulic roof systems. It’s better, it’s safer, it’s quicker to set this stuff up. You know, what used to take two weeks takes eight hours, so technology has really helped us out in enabling us to do this faster,” said Battle Ahmadi, the production manager.

Being able to set up more efficiently requires fewer expenses for labor, which is needed these days, due to the high cost of diesel. It cost the crew roughly $12,000 to gas up and make the trip. but they’re excited to be in Sioux City.

“I think the uniqueness about Sioux City is the people, they are just really welcoming they make you feel like you’re at home. It’s that southern hospitality in the far parts of the Midwest,” said Ahmadi.

The entire crew works hard to make the performer look and sound good on stage.

