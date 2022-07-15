Akron, Iowa breaks ground on new Family Aquatic Center

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - A new Family Aquatic Center will take shape six years after the decision to move forward with the project.

The Akron, Iowa community gathered tonight to celebrate the accomplishment, with an ice cream social, sponge toss, and yard games.

City leaders say so far, more than 1 million of a 2 million dollar goal has been raised for the center. Local option sales tax dollars and funds from the city will pay for part of it too.

The old pool was first constructed in 1954. When Dan Rolfes became Akron’s City Administrator in 2007, he noticed the condition of the pool was failing faster than the city expected.

“City started setting money aside, and in 2016 it was decided that we really needed to get after this or we were going to be without a pool,” said Akron’s city administrator, Dan Rolfs.

The old pool was removed in 2021, due to deterioration and an increase in daily water loss.

The new Family Aquatic Center will include two slides, a one-meter diving board, a large in-pool bench, a volleyball net, lily pads, and much more.

Even though construction has begun, the community is still accepting donations and holding fundraisers.

“So we’re doing a ‘first-in raffle’. So then people can buy raffle tickets to be the first person in the pool. Basically, after that person jumps in the pool, then we’ll have first down one slide, first down the other, first off the diving boards, then to all the other amenities, have someone come off it,” said Rolfs.

The anticipated opening date of the new Aquatic Center is June 1st, 2023.

