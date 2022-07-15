The heat is staying around

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we did have some showers pass through, but they are long gone now. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with winds from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with partly cloudy conditions.

Today we are expected to see highs in the 90s and some locations in the 80s! Everyone will feel the humidity as heat indexes are greater than 100, especially in western Siouxland. We will have wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour to help with the heat outside. Expect partly sunny conditions today too.

Tonight we drop down to the 70s with our wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow is going to be another warm day, but not as hot as today. We have a small chance to see some scattered showers move through the region during the day tomorrow. The scattered showers won’t affect everyone. On the bright side, it will be partly sunny as clouds move through, allowing our highs to be in the low 90s with the wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

