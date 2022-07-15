Iowa Attorney General is promoting red-flag laws, says the state should adopt one

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says he supports the state adopting a so-called ‘red flag’ law.

Those types of laws allow a person’s weapons to be seized with a court order. Miller, a Democrat, says he believes the majority of Iowans would support such a measure.

Under most red-flag laws, police or family members can file an application with a judge, indicating a person is a danger to themselves or others. If the judge agrees, law enforcement can seize weapons until a further hearing is held.

Iowa currently doesn’t have red-flag laws.

“It’s common sense law enforcement that if a family member is is is mentally ill or is way off the track and is threatening and has guns make sense to take those guns away,” said Miller.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, neither Nebraska nor South Dakota have a red-flag law on the books.

