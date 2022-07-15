Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials have confirmed -- the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City is closing.

The closure comes after the facility apparently ran out of funds to complete shutdown procedures on its own. Unfortunately we don’t know exactly what happened.

An Iowa judge ordered the facility placed into the hands of a third party, but their leadership was unavailable for an interview Friday. We do know the facility has been subject to hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines this year alone.

The Iowa Department of Inspections has filed several negative reports relating the facility. The federal government fined Touchstone over $114,000 after a visit in May.

According to a government report, the facility failed to recognize that a resident had left the facility until the resident was spotted by a fellow resident from inside. Fast forward to Monday and the state filed a lawsuit to take the facility out of Touchstone’s hands, which a judge approved.

And now, the state says all residents will be moved by Sept. 9, 2022. In a ruling, the judge found the situation at Touchstone posed an imminent danger to current residents.

We left a message for Touchstone’s lawyer but we haven’t heard back. It’s worth mentioning the facility has been fined over $500,000 by the federal government since 2016.

The state says 11 residents have already been placed in new facilities. The director of Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab says his facility will take around 10 residents. The state says 38 other residents will be placed next week, but a spokeswoman didn’t specify where those facilities are.

And finally, we don’t know when the remaining four residents will be placed, or where they’ll go.

