Advertisement

More summer heat and some rain on the way?

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland summer heat has continued to come on strong but we have some rain in our forecast to help cool us down, at least for a little while.

Friday saw a hot and humid day with highs reaching the mid-90s and heat index values over the triple digit mark. We also saw a 10 mph northerly wind blow through the viewing area.

The night will be comfortable and mostly clear, with lows in the low 70s and a calm 5-10 mph northeasterly wind.

Saturday, we have the potential for some rain in the area! There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am and continuing throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s and a light 5 mph easterly wind. With this rain, some of the most southwest portions of Siouxland are at a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.

That rain will continue through a mostly cloudy Saturday night. Lows are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s, with that light 5 mph easterly wind continuing to blow.

Sunday there is the chance for some of these showers to linger into the early morning before we clear up for a sunny day. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s, and that 5 mph easterly wind will still be present.

Sunday night will be calm and clear, with lows in the upper 60s and a 5 mph east southeasterly breeze.

Things will heat right back up on Monday with a sunny and hot day. Highs will reach the upper 90s with the potential for triple digit temperatures in some areas. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a standoff at a Le Mars, Iowa residence that lasted until about 3 a.m.
Le Mars Police: Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting, standoff
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in rural southwest Iowa involving a train and a truck.
Authorities identify victim of train vs. semi crash in southwest Iowa
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

We are expected to see highs in the 90s and some locations in the 80s! Everyone will feel the...
Rain chances this weekend
Today we are expected to see highs in the 90s and some locations in the 80s! Everyone will feel...
The heat is staying around
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Heat picking up across Siouxland
Today, western and central Siouxland are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s while...
Heat advisories & storm chances