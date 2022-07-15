More summer heat and some rain on the way?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland summer heat has continued to come on strong but we have some rain in our forecast to help cool us down, at least for a little while.

Friday saw a hot and humid day with highs reaching the mid-90s and heat index values over the triple digit mark. We also saw a 10 mph northerly wind blow through the viewing area.

The night will be comfortable and mostly clear, with lows in the low 70s and a calm 5-10 mph northeasterly wind.

Saturday, we have the potential for some rain in the area! There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am and continuing throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s and a light 5 mph easterly wind. With this rain, some of the most southwest portions of Siouxland are at a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.

That rain will continue through a mostly cloudy Saturday night. Lows are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s, with that light 5 mph easterly wind continuing to blow.

Sunday there is the chance for some of these showers to linger into the early morning before we clear up for a sunny day. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s, and that 5 mph easterly wind will still be present.

Sunday night will be calm and clear, with lows in the upper 60s and a 5 mph east southeasterly breeze.

Things will heat right back up on Monday with a sunny and hot day. Highs will reach the upper 90s with the potential for triple digit temperatures in some areas. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates!

