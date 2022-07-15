Le Mars Police: Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting, standoff

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Police say there was a standoff last night in Le Mars, Iowa after a man fired several gunshots at officers. According to the Le Mars Police Chief, that man later took his own life.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers tried to serve a search warrant at a house on 7th Ave SE. Police Chief Kevin VandeVegte says after officers knocked on the door, a man inside the house fired several gunshots at police. One of those rounds reportedly ended up entering a neighbor’s home and got lodged in a bedroom headboard.

Police say the officers retreated from the home and created a perimeter. The “Combined Emergency Response Team” was sent to the scene and after several failed attempts to talk with the man inside, officers entered the building. They entered at about 3 a.m. Friday and located the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say at no time during this incident did officers fire rounds from their weapons.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident.

