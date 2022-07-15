Rain chances this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are currently seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for all of Siouxland. Our winds are coming from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We are expected to see highs in the 90s and some locations in the 80s! Everyone will feel the humidity as heat indexes are greater than 100, especially in western Siouxland. We will have wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour to help with the heat outside. Expect partly sunny conditions today too.

Tonight, we drop down to the 70s with our wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow is going to be another warm day, but not as hot as today. We have a chance to see some scattered showers move through the region during the day tomorrow. The scattered showers won’t affect everyone. On the bright side, it will be partly sunny as clouds move through, allowing our highs to be in the low 90s with the wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

