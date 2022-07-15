Advertisement

Rain chances this weekend

We are expected to see highs in the 90s and some locations in the 80s! Everyone will feel the...
We are expected to see highs in the 90s and some locations in the 80s! Everyone will feel the humidity as heat indexes are greater than 100, especially in western Siouxland. We will have wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour to help with the heat outside. Expect partly sunny conditions today too. Tonight, we drop down to the 70s with our wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow is going to be another warm day, but not as hot as today. We have a chance to see some scattered showers move through the region during the day tomorrow. The scattered showers won’t affect everyone. On the bright side, it will be partly sunny as clouds move through, allowing our highs to be in the low 90s with the wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are currently seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for all of Siouxland. Our winds are coming from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We are expected to see highs in the 90s and some locations in the 80s! Everyone will feel the humidity as heat indexes are greater than 100, especially in western Siouxland. We will have wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour to help with the heat outside. Expect partly sunny conditions today too.

Tonight, we drop down to the 70s with our wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow is going to be another warm day, but not as hot as today. We have a chance to see some scattered showers move through the region during the day tomorrow. The scattered showers won’t affect everyone. On the bright side, it will be partly sunny as clouds move through, allowing our highs to be in the low 90s with the wind from the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For more details watch News 4 at Noon for my full forecast!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in rural southwest Iowa involving a train and a truck.
Authorities identify victim of train vs. semi crash in southwest Iowa
Le Mars Police: Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting, standoff
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Today we are expected to see highs in the 90s and some locations in the 80s! Everyone will feel...
The heat is staying around
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Heat picking up across Siouxland
Today, western and central Siouxland are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s while...
Heat advisories & storm chances
This morning we are sitting in the mid 60s and low 70s with our wind from the east at 5 to 10...
Severe weather & heat in Siouxland