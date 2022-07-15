Advertisement

Sioux City canine wins national competition

By Morgan Jones and Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local Siouxland pup won big at the Canine Performance Event Nationals.

Kinnick is an award-winning Shiba Inu Jack Russell mix, who was adopted at the Siouxland Humane Society. After years of training, at the age of 11, he was still able to beat 700 dogs and obtain first place at the CPE Nationals. The event was held back in early June in Springfield, Ohio.

“It’s an obstacle course with jumps and an A-frame and a dog walk, things he’s got to go over, and most of them are numbered courses, so he just has to follow the numbers at my direction,” said Loan Hensley, Kinnick’s owner.

The scoring for the competition was based on how well the dog does the obstacle course and how fast they were able to complete it. Some people wouldn’t believe that a dog adopted from a humane society would be able to beat out purebreds. But Kinnick proved them all wrong.

“He competed against all those purebreds and still come out on top, so it just goes to show it doesn’t really matter, it’s really just the training, and the time you put in, and the love that you give them but they will give you back a million times more than what you give them, I guarantee it,” said Hensley.

After years of competing, Kinnick and Loan hope others follow their footsteps in adoption.

Sioux City Conserves Water