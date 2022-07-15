Advertisement

Sioux City leaders asking residents to conserve water

(MGN)
By Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City officials are asking residents to voluntarily conserve water.

City leaders are asking people to follow a water conservation schedule that goes through September. The plan urges property owners with odd-numbered addresses to water lawns on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. While even-numbered addresses should water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The city is asking everybody to avoid watering on Monday.

Watering should take place between 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“Typically we wouldn’t think so, but with the hot and dry conditions and people wanting to keep their yards in good condition, if we got into September and we thought it would need to be extended then we would certainly do so,” said Brad Puetz.

The water conservation recommendations go into effect July 15.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a standoff at a Le Mars, Iowa residence that lasted until about 3 a.m.
Le Mars Police: Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting, standoff
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA
One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in rural southwest Iowa involving a train and a truck.
Authorities identify victim of train vs. semi crash in southwest Iowa
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives the State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
Noem cancels plans for special session,
An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
Sioux City Musketeers logo
Strand stepping down as head coach of Sioux City Musketeers