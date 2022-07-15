Sioux City leaders asking residents to conserve water

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City officials are asking residents to voluntarily conserve water.

City leaders are asking people to follow a water conservation schedule that goes through September. The plan urges property owners with odd-numbered addresses to water lawns on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. While even-numbered addresses should water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The city is asking everybody to avoid watering on Monday.

Watering should take place between 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“Typically we wouldn’t think so, but with the hot and dry conditions and people wanting to keep their yards in good condition, if we got into September and we thought it would need to be extended then we would certainly do so,” said Brad Puetz.

The water conservation recommendations go into effect July 15.

