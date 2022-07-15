Man arrested in connection to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities have arrested a man believed to be involved in an armed robbery outside a gas station in Sioux City.

Court documents say 18-year-old James Starr is charged with robbery, going armed with intent, assault and owning a weapon as a known felon.

On June 27, officers were sent to the Select Mart gas station on Floyd Boulevard for a reported robbery. Court documents say the robbery happened at about 5 p.m. when a woman was with her children and filling up her vehicle.

Starr approached the woman, pointed a pistol at her and demanded her bag. The woman reportedly struggled against Starr, even grabbing the gun he was holding. Eventually, she complied and handed over her bag.

Documents claim Starr also demanded a bag inside the woman’s car. She complied, telling authorities she did so because she was afraid of what might happen to her children.

After receiving the items, the Sioux City Police Department says Starr got into the passenger seat of a Toyota driven by an unidentified woman and left the gas station. A short time later, police got reports of shots fired on private property in the 5300 block of N. Cleveland Street, which is about a mile away from the Select Mart.

Sioux City police and Plymouth County deputies determined the suspect in the robbery pulled onto the property and discarded some of the items that he had taken. When the owner of the property confronted the suspect, he allegedly fired at the owner from the passenger seat of the Toyota. Police say the owner was also armed and shot back at the suspect. No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Plymouth County deputies located the Toyota over an hour after the shooting in the area of C80 and Highway 75. The car was unoccupied. Deputies determined Starr and the woman had abandoned the car and got into a different vehicle.

Documents say at one point Starr was seen burying what was thought to be a “small shiny pistol” in a pile of dirt at an undisclosed location. Authorities reportedly found the pistol in that dirt pile on July 13. It was a small framed .25 auto chromed pistol.

On July 15, Starr was booked into the Woodbury County Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.

